Couple go back to the 80s to raise cash for The Prince of Wales Hospice
Building on the success of last year’s festival, the couple pulled out all the stops to create a vibrant 80s-themed event, complete with live music, an auction, raffle, video game van, bucking bronco, and a bouncy castle.
Guests enjoyed tasty treats from two food trucks, a local ice cream van, and plenty of nostalgia as family and friends came together to celebrate the couple and raise much needed funds for hospice care.
Karen and John first began supporting the hospice when they asked for donations instead of gifts at their wedding in 2023, raising over £5,000.
Their passion for giving back grew from there, with their first anniversary festival raising an incredible £11,726.
Karen, who now volunteers with the Wellbeing Team at the Hospice, said: “We’re absolutely thrilled to have raised £20,000 this year.
"The atmosphere was brilliant, and the support from friends and family was overwhelming. We can’t wait to start planning next year’s festival, it’s going to be even bigger and better!”
Katie Storey, Community and Partnerships Fundraiser at The Prince of Wales Hospice, said: “Karen and John’s support has been amazing.
"Their festival showed what’s possible when people care deeply and work towards a goal.
"We’re very thankful for their hard work and everyone who supported them. £20,000 will cover the care of a patient for over five weeks, including health care, catering, and housekeeping.”
