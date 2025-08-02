Couple go back to the 80s to raise cash for The Prince of Wales Hospice

Dedicated Hospice supporters Karen and John Blackburn have done it again, this time raising an astonishing £20,000 for The Prince of Wales Hospice through their second summer festival.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Building on the success of last year’s festival, the couple pulled out all the stops to create a vibrant 80s-themed event, complete with live music, an auction, raffle, video game van, bucking bronco, and a bouncy castle.

Guests enjoyed tasty treats from two food trucks, a local ice cream van, and plenty of nostalgia as family and friends came together to celebrate the couple and raise much needed funds for hospice care.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Karen and John first began supporting the hospice when they asked for donations instead of gifts at their wedding in 2023, raising over £5,000.

Karen and John have raised £20K for The Prince of Wales Hospice with their 80s themed festival.

Their passion for giving back grew from there, with their first anniversary festival raising an incredible £11,726.

Karen, who now volunteers with the Wellbeing Team at the Hospice, said: “We’re absolutely thrilled to have raised £20,000 this year.

"The atmosphere was brilliant, and the support from friends and family was overwhelming. We can’t wait to start planning next year’s festival, it’s going to be even bigger and better!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Katie Storey, Community and Partnerships Fundraiser at The Prince of Wales Hospice, said: “Karen and John’s support has been amazing.

The couple held their first festival last year.

"Their festival showed what’s possible when people care deeply and work towards a goal.

"We’re very thankful for their hard work and everyone who supported them. £20,000 will cover the care of a patient for over five weeks, including health care, catering, and housekeeping.”