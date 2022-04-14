Couple’s mission of mercy and rescue for refugees in Ukraine

Lisa Cunniff and her partner Sophie Malonitas who are taking aid to refugees in Ukraine

English teacher Lisa Cunniff and her partner Sophie Malonitas have driven thousands of miles and helped hundreds of people over the past few weeks.

Despite being warned against travelling Lisa and Sophie drove 550 miles in their 22 year old Ford Focus in freezing temperatures.

Lisa said: “We dropped food and other donated items at a contact we had made in Ubla, and then ventured into the refugee centre.”

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There they saw hundreds of displaced women, children and elderly people. They were able to bring out a boy of around 13 with his mum and grandma and take them to Prague.

The following day, Sophie and Lisa began to plan their next trip to Ukraine and secured discounted rental on an eight-seater minibus but with no idea how they were going to pay for it.

Lisa said: “Suddenly we started getting notifications that money was going into our account. People had heard what we were doing and money was flowing in.”

Over the next two weeks, the pair drove almost 5,000 miles, collected and delivered tons of supplies while bringing 35 people to the safety of Czech Republic and finding them housing.

Through a network of expats, they housed and supported all 35 people, mainly women and children, and helped some of them to find jobs.

More information on Facebook. Search for Lisa Marie Cunniff

The pair are hoping they can open a language and well-being center in Prague that focuses on employing and providing services to Ukrainian people displaced through conflict.

The centre will be run by Ukrainian people for Ukrainian people and the wider community to aid integration. It will have a language learning centre, offering English/Czech/Ukrainian courses plus a yoga/dance/movement studio, and a welcome area and cafe.

Lisa said: "There will also be a music and art therapy space and a massage and trauma therapy space and a daycare center where mums who need to work and place their children in safe care can utilise.

Suitable premises have been located and an appeal has gone out to raise £33,399 to secure the premises and open the centre.

Find out more and get regular updates at facebook @Lisa Marie Cunniff