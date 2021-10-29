'Cramped' back-garden block of flats rejected

An application was submitted to Wakefield Council to convert a house on Birkhill into two flats, along with proposals to built a block of four self-contained flats to the rear of the property.

Applicant, T&M Housing Ltd, suggested the entrance to the two-storey flats could run down the side of the existing property, with four new parking spaces created.

The plans attracted nine letters of objections with residents raising points about privacy, blocking light into surrounding gardens and additional traffic.

The property on Birkhill.