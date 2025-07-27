'Creating a legacy for future generations': Wakefield congratulates The Lionesses

By Leanne Clarke
Published 27th Jul 2025, 15:30 BST
Updated 28th Jul 2025, 14:08 BST
Congratulations to the Lionessesplaceholder image
Congratulations to the Lionesses
Wakefield Council is sending huge congratulations to the Lionesses for their victory over Spain in the final of the UEFA Women’s European Championships 2025.

The England national team came from behind to retain the title they won in 2021.

They battled back from a goal down to draw the final 1-1, before beating Spain in a tense penalty shootout.

Hundreds of people enjoyed the game live on the big screen at WX and soaked up the fantastic atmosphere.

Coun Denise Jeffery, Leader of Wakefield Council, said: “Everyone across the district is so proud of the Lionesses for their back-to-back Euros wins – what an incredible achievement.

“It was a nail-biting match, and we’re so pleased they are bringing the trophy home. The determination, composure and stamina they showed – after another game that went the full 120 minutes – was truly inspirational.

“This team have done our country proud yet again and continue to create a legacy for future generations.”

