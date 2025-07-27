'Creating a legacy for future generations': Wakefield congratulates The Lionesses
The England national team came from behind to retain the title they won in 2021.
They battled back from a goal down to draw the final 1-1, before beating Spain in a tense penalty shootout.
Hundreds of people enjoyed the game live on the big screen at WX and soaked up the fantastic atmosphere.
Coun Denise Jeffery, Leader of Wakefield Council, said: “Everyone across the district is so proud of the Lionesses for their back-to-back Euros wins – what an incredible achievement.
“It was a nail-biting match, and we’re so pleased they are bringing the trophy home. The determination, composure and stamina they showed – after another game that went the full 120 minutes – was truly inspirational.
“This team have done our country proud yet again and continue to create a legacy for future generations.”
