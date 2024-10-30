Crimea Tavern: Derelict pub to be demolished to make way for Castleford town centre regeneration plan

Planning permission has been granted to demolish a derelict landmark pub in Castleford town centre.

Wakefield Council has given the go-ahead for the Crimea Tavern to be bulldozed as part of a major regeneration project.

The pub, on Savile Road, has been a target for anti-social behaviour and vandalism since it closed in 2009.

The council bought the building for £1.2m last year in a bid to speed up a £23m revamp planned for the town.

A planning application submitted in September also includes demolishing an empty house next to the former pub.

Both properties were built in the early 1900s but neither are listed.

The site lies close to a Roman bath house, a scheduled ancient monument.

Historic England and the council’s conservation officer were consulted on the proposal but did not raise any objections.

A planning officer’s report said: “The building is in a poor state of repair and has been for a long period of time.

“It does not have any significant historic or architectural merit.

“The site is located in a prominent position and as such, it is considered that the proposal will in fact, given its appearance and state of disrepair, improve the visual appearance of the area.”

The council plans to appoint a contractor to carry out the demolition work.

A heritage statement accompanying the application said: “The site backs on to river Aire to the north with little protection between the river and the site.

“Since the previous tenants vacated, the site has been subject to an illegal break-in/occupation and fly tipping.”

The council has secured government funding to renovate buildings and create public spaces next to the river Aire and in the town centre.

Earlier this month, a separate application was made to demolish vacant commercial premises on Savile Road, Bridge Street and Aire Street.

If approved, it will enable infrastructure improvements to be carried out including rebuilding flood defences.

New pedestrian footways and riverside cycleways are also planned.