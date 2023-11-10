Crowning glory: Lord-Lieutenant’s King’s Coronation Tree finds a home at Yorkshire Sculpture Park

The Lord-Lieutenant for West Yorkshire visited Yorkshire Sculpture Park earlier this week to plant the King’s Coronation Tree as part of a royal initiative to plant three million trees nationally.

Funded by the Queen’s Green Canopy initiative, the iconic English Oak sapling was planted at a special ceremony within YSP, close to the Oak that was planted in 2022 to mark the late Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee.

A special plaque will mark out the tree for future YSP visitors.

The English Oak was selected thanks to its special place in British culture, history and hearts.

The Lord Lieutenant of West Yorkshire Ed Anderson joins Helen Pheby (Associate Director of Program) at the Yorkshire Sculpture Park to plant the King's Coronation Tree, as part of a royal initiative to plant three million trees nationally. Picture Scott Merrylees

It supports more life than any other native tree species in the UK, with even its fallen leaves contributing to vast biodiversity. YSP was chosen as the ideal location for the Coronation Tree thanks to its accessibility and the benefit of having an expert estates’ team on hand to help nurture and support its future growth.

Ed Anderson, Lord-Lieutenant of West Yorkshire, said: “All Lord-Lieutenants were allocated a small sum from the Queen’s Green Canopy initiative to have a tree planted in their county to mark the King’s Coronation.

“I was delighted to choose Yorkshire Sculpture Park for our county’s tree as I knew the tree would be well maintained, accessible and greatly enjoyed in a glorious setting for many generations to come.”

