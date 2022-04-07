CRUFC members tackle 75km bide ride in memory of two former players.

Steven Gill in training for his 75km bike ride in aid of charity.

Steven Gill, along with members of CRUFC will ride 75km on Sunday and visit rugby clubs at Pontefract, Hemsworth, Knottingley and Selby.

He said: “As a team, we will cross the finish line to honour our club members and help to support the wide Fabry and MPS community through our fundraising.

"Thank you for your support – it means a lot!”

Steven's father Andrew Gill started as a colt for the Castleford club and as captain of the 2nd XV, won three Yorkshire Leagues between 1997 and 1999.

He also made several appearances for the 1st team and was team manager when they won the EDF Junior Vase in 2008. He died in 2021, at 56 years old.

Team mate David Camfield joined the club in 1975 when he was 20 years old but had to stop playing in 1990 on medical grounds and was 60 when he died of Fabry

His brother Peter, who lives with the disease, began playing for Castleford 1971 when he was 18 years old and stopped in 1996.

The #59events Steven is organising for the charity are to help raise awareness of MPS, Fabry and other related diseases. It was established in 2021 when Steven found out the average age for a male to die from Fabry disease is 59 years old.

If you would like to participate in one of Steven’s #59events, contact the MPS Society Fundraising team at [email protected]