Cycling heroes conquer epic 900-mile European bike ride for Wakefield Hospice

Seven incredible cyclists alongside their amazing support team have completed their epic 900-mile cycle challenge taking in nine countries over nine days in aid of Wakefield Hospice.

Setting off from Wakefield Hospice on Thursday, May 22, the team cycled through England, Holland, Belgium, Luxembourg, Liechtenstein, France, Germany and Switzerland before finishing their journey in Italy, climbing over 30,000ft over mountains and all terrains.

Helen Mack, former Director of Income Generation at Wakefield Hospice, was part of the support team and shared the overall experience and feeling amongst the group upon completing their mammoth challenge.

“It’s been an incredible journey that none of us will ever forget,” she said.

"What a ride from the magnificent seven, through relentless rain and scorching temperatures, digging deep to conquer the Alps and viewing the most stunning of scenery, all in aid of the most amazing charity.

“Punctures, worn-chains, creaking gears… the bikes felt the toll just as much as the riders, but together we made it to our final destination, battling through the 39-degree heat into Milan city centre.

“Throughout these last nine days we kept each other going, but the messages and donations received provided an incredible motivation to us all too, every penny raised pushing the team that bit further towards the finish line – a huge thank you to all who have supported the challenge.”

Theresa Barrett, Head of Fundraising at Wakefield Hospice said: “What an incredible accomplishment from everyone involved in the 9 in 9 Challenge, rising to the most extreme challenges in order to support local patients and families cared for here at Wakefield Hospice.

“It has been fantastic to watch the daily progress of the team on social media, allowing a personal insight into the highs and lows of taking on such a huge challenge and highlighting the tremendous camaraderie amongst all the riders and their support team.

"From all at Wakefield Hospice, the biggest thank you to everyone involved with the challenge, a challenge I am sure you will all remember and cherish for years to come.”

Visit the team’s Just Giving page here.