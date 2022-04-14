Cyclist dies after hit-and-run on Wakefield Road in Normanton

The Homicide and Major Enquiry Team would like to speak to anyone who saw or has information or CCTV footage about an incident on Wakefield Road, Normanton at about 11.20pm on Wednesday, April 14.

It took place after a black Honda Civic, which was heading North, collided with a push bike and then left the scene.

Emergency services attended and found the rider, a man in his 30s, who had suffered fatal injuries.

Police are appealing for witnesses.

The Honda Civic was located abandoned a short time later.

Two men were later arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and are in police custody.

A number of road closures were put in place at the scene.

DCI Helen Steele and Major Enquiry Team, said: “Enquiries are ongoing this morning into what has clearly been a very serious collision in Normanton which has resulted in a man losing his life.

“The car involved failed to stop at the scene and two arrests have now been made in connection with the collision.

“We are appealing for anyone who has any information about the collision, footage of it, or who saw the bike or car in the moments leading up to the crash to contact us.