Cyclist who died in Ledsham collision named as cardiology doctor
Dr Sapsford, 59, died after he was involved in a collision between a bicycle and a transit van on Great North Road yesterday morning (Monday).
The driver of the white Transit van was arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.
He’s since been bailed pending further enquiries.
Enquiries remain ongoing by the Major Collision and Enquiry Team.
The family of Dr Sapsford have asked for their privacy to be respected.
Officers would continue to appeal to anyone who witnessed the collision or may have dash cam footage of the bike or transit prior to the collision to come forward is asked to contact police via 101 or use the Live Chat facility, quoting log 172 of 16 September