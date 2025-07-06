A new exhibition has opened celebrating the life of an artist whose work documented Wakefield’s changing landscape over half a century.

Cynthia Kenny painted cityscapes, rural scenes, and detailed studies of the city’s buildings from the 1960s to the 2000s.

Kenny painted places in Britain and beyond and exhibited around the world but the city always held a special place in her heart

Visitors to the exhibition at Wakefield Museum can admire iconic views, well-known landmarks and discover some of Wakefield’s hidden gems.

Kenny, born in 1929 and described as one of Wakefield’s most important artists, gained a passion for painting at Thornes House School during the Second World War.

She then worked at the West Riding County Architects department, where she developed a precise drawing style, and studied part time at Wakefield College, which further developed her skills.

She was a champion of art in the city for decades up until her death in 2021.

She was a founding member of Wakefield Art Club, a trustee for the Friends of Wakefield Art Gallery and Museum and established the Cynthia Kenny handwriting competition.

The exhibition is brought to life by a soundscape created by artist Michelle Duxbury.

Recordings from the city evoke a day in the life of Cynthia’s Wakefield.

Duxbury has also recorded creative audio descriptions for several of the exhibition’s star works.

Visitors can find out more about Kenny’s influence and legacy in a new film, by Nick Singleton, which features interviews with her friends, colleagues, and contemporaries.

The exhibition reveals how she continues to inspire artists today, showcasing new photography by members of the Wakefield Museums and Castles Youth Forum.

Visitors are encouraged to borrow sketching materials and have a go at creating their own cityscape.

Hannah Appleyard, Wakefield Council’s cabinet member for culture, leisure and sport, said: “Cynthia Kenny was a champion for art and culture in Wakefield, and a leader in the local artistic community.

“I’m so pleased that her life and legacy is being celebrated in this beautiful new exhibition.

“I hope lots of people will visit the museum to immerse themselves in Cynthia’s Wakefield.

“I can’t wait to see what memories her paintings spark for people and I’m sure they will inspire visitors to re-explore our city and see it in a new light.”

Some of the art on display was acquired by Wakefield Museums and Castles at auction in 2021 thanks to donations from museum visitors.

They are complemented by works from the Wakefield Permanent Art Collection, lent to the exhibition by The Hepworth Wakefield.

Many galleries have displayed Kenny’s work.

In 1981 the Royal Academy in London selected her work for their prestigious summer exhibition.

Wakefield Council staged a double exhibition of Kenny’s work for her 75th birthday in 2004.