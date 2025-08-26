Daredevils brave the heights of Wakefield Cathedral to abseil for The Prince of Wales Hospice

Fundraisers took part in a thrilling abseil down Wakefield Cathedral to raise vital funds for The Prince of Wales Hospice.

The event was not only a test of courage but a strong show of local support for the hospice and the care they provide.

The money raised so far could cover the cost of care for one patient for 10 days, including health care, catering, and housekeeping.

The abseil saw 35 people with teams from Lagentium Insurance Brokers, GME Painting Contractors and Asda Glasshoughton stepping over the edge for a good cause, with Lagentium alone raising an impressive £2,000.

The event was made possible thanks to the expert guidance of Carnegie Great Outdoors and the stunning venue provided by Wakefield Cathedral.

Adrian Greenwood, Fundraising Manager at The Prince of Wales Hospice said: “We’re incredibly proud of everyone who took part in the abseil. Their bravery and fantastic fundraising efforts make a huge difference to the patients and families we support.

" We’re very grateful for their commitment.”

To find out more about upcoming events, or learn more about the hospice and the care they provide visit www.pwh.org.uk/events

The Prince of Wales Hospice in Pontefract has provided specialist care to people with a life-limiting illness since 1989.

It cares for anyone over the age of 18, either as a visiting out-patient or on the ward where we offer 24-hour specialist care.

It provides care free of charge, but only around 35 per cent of the cost is covered by the NHS, meaning the hospice has to raise £3.5m a year through donations, charity shops and commercial catering company, The Caring Kitchen, and other fundraising initiatives.