Daredevils descend 164ft down Wakefield Cathedral raising funds for Wakefield Hospice

The brave fundraisers had to scale 175 steps to the top of the tower, standing beneath Yorkshire’s tallest spire before braving the abseil to the precinct below.

Alex Cunniff, Events Fundraiser at Wakefield Hospice said: “As always, we are absolutely amazed by the exceptional effort shown by our super abseilers, not just in completing such a daring challenge but also on the incredible funds raised in support of Wakefield Hospice.

“From everyone at Wakefield Hospice, we would like to extend our gratitude to each and every one of our abseilers, and to their friends, colleagues and families who have kindly supported their fundraising efforts.”

All money raised from the challenge will go to Wakefield Hospice, helping the charity to keep providing specialist and palliative care to local patients in the upcoming winter months ahead.

“If you’re inspired by our brave abseilers or love an adrenaline filled challenge, we have a range of activities for you to get involved in all for a great cause,starting with our Whitby Bridge Bungee Jump event next month!” Alex said.

To find out more about Wakefield Hospice’s upcoming events or other ways you can support the charity, visit www.wakefieldhospice.org or call 01924 331400

