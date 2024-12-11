Humberside Police has renewed an appeal to locate missing man Damion Vernon who was last seen 10 years ago.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunday, December 8, marked 10 years since 32-year-old Damion Vernon went missing, after leaving his home in Bridlington and travelling to Wakefield.

To mark the anniversary, Humberside Police has renewed its appeal to find him alongside his now 23-year-old daughter Courtney.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Inspector Owen Stafford from the force’s Locate team said: “Over the course of the last 10 years our investigation has remained open as we have continued to explore every possible line of enquiry to help in locating Damion.

Damion left his car on Sycamore Street and then vanished.

“In the hope that it may provide officers with new lines of enquiry to locate Damion, now 42-years-old, we are releasing CCTV recovered as a part of our initial investigation launched in 2014.

“Since Damion was reported missing, we have spoken with hundreds of members of the public, collated thousands of hours of CCTV, conducted searches of the River Calder and followed the route Damion took the day before he was reported missing.

“Alongside the Major Crime Team, we were able to trace Damion’s movements on Monday December 8 2014. The last confirmed sighting was at around 2.15pm when Damion visited TSB Bank on Manor Street, before he left Bridlington in a blue Vauxhall Corsa, registration number YH51 FLL.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Damion is then reported to have travelled to Wakefield via the route displayed on the map before eventually parking up on Sycamore Street and then walking up an alleyway between the houses.

"There have been no sightings of him since. His bank card and mobile phone have also been inactive since that day.

“We would appeal for anybody who has any information, no matter how small, which may assist officers with lines of enquiry to please contact us on our non-emergency number 101 quoting log 125 of 2 December 2024.

“Should you wish to remain anonymous you can report information via the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.”