News you can trust since 1852
BREAKING
Mail Online suspends Dan Wootton amid investigation into allegations
British Museum stabbing: Man injured and another arrested
Simon Jordan reveals prostate cancer diagnosis in powerful message
DJ Casper - creator of 2000s dance classic Cha Cha Slide - dead at 58
Sandra Bullock's longtime partner dead at 57 after secret ALS battle
Coronation Street and Doctors star dead at 75 after cancer battle

Day trips near Wakefield: Here are some of the most popular days out within an hour of Wakefield

With the summer holidays well underway and the weather improving, what better time of the year to go for a day out?
By Daniel Camenzuli
Published 9th Aug 2023, 06:00 BST

We asked Wakefield Express readers for their suggestions of the best places to go that you can get to from Wakefield within an hour.

There were hundreds of suggestions. Here we have listed some of the most popular recommendations.

Undefined: readMore
Temple Newsam is a Tudor-Jacobean house with gardens set in Leeds.

1. NYPC-08/08/23-Wakefield Days Out8-YORupload

Temple Newsam is a Tudor-Jacobean house with gardens set in Leeds. Photo: Contributed

Photo Sales
Eureka! The National Children's Museum is an interactive educational museum for children in Halifax.

2. NYPC-08/08/23-Wakefield Days Out8-YORupload

Eureka! The National Children's Museum is an interactive educational museum for children in Halifax. Photo: Contributed

Photo Sales
The Yorkshire Sculpture Park is an open-air gallery in West Bretton, Wakefield in West Yorkshire

3. NYPC-08/08/23-Wakefield Days Out7-YORupload

The Yorkshire Sculpture Park is an open-air gallery in West Bretton, Wakefield in West Yorkshire Photo: Contributed

Photo Sales
The National Coal Mining Museum, Caphouse Colliery New Road, Wakefield WF4 4RH

4. NYPC-08/08/23-Wakefield Days Out6-YORupload

The National Coal Mining Museum, Caphouse Colliery New Road, Wakefield WF4 4RH Photo: Contributed

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:Wakefield