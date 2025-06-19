Decision postponed on nomination for ex-council leader Peter Box to become Honorary Alderman

A decision on whether to approve a nomination for Wakefield Council’s former leader to be made an Honorary Alderman has been postponed.

A committee instead called for a report “to have a look at the system” of how the local authority awards honours to former councillors.

The council’s ethics and governance committee had been expected to consider a proposal to grant the title to Peter Box at a meeting on Thursday (June 19).

Mr Box led the Labour-run authority for 21 years, during which time was awarded a CBE for his services to local government.

Committee members were also due to consider a further nomination for former councillor Jacqui Williams to receive the same honour.

Committee chair Les Shaw called for both decisions to be delayed for at least three months.

He said: “I want to get more information and more detail about how we take this forward.

“We have had a couple of nominations, but there is a list of people who over a number of years have ticked the criteria and do good things.

“I think we want to take a breath and have a look at the system, and look at what we are doing before we start to make decisions around this table.

“What I have agreed to do is to defer this to the September meeting to get a report and get the team working on a bit more detail.

“It might not be a popular decision but there are a lot of people out there who have done a lot of good work on this council over the years.

“We want to get it right.”

Committee member Pete Girt said: “I have had numerous phone calls over one of the nominations.

“I have no objections because I don’t know either of them.

“Some of the conversations haven’t been very pleasant.”

Coun Shaw added: “What we need to do is make sure we get the right system in so we get the right people.”

Mr Box represented Altofts and Whitwood ward for almost 36 years before resigning to take over as chairman of the now-defunct Welcome to Yorkshire tourism body in 2019.

He took over as leader of the council in 1998 and was credited with overseeing a number of large infrastructure projects across the district, including Xscape in Glasshoughton and the Hepworth Gallery in Wakefield, which opened in 2011.

Under the Local Government Act 1972, the council can award the title of Honorary Alderman to those who have provided outstanding services as past councillors.

Mr Box was nominated by the three current serving councillors for Altofts and Whitwood for his “eminence and enhancement of the council’s reputation.”

The nomination, by Jacqueline Speight, Jo Hepworth and Josie Pritchard, said: “During his tenure the council’s reputation was enhanced many times

“Through his work he has made a significant difference to the lives of others within the area.

“His support for the arts and cultural sector, especially, has been exceptional and has enhanced Wakefield’s reputation, as exemplified by the establishment under his leadership of the nationally and internationally renowned art gallery.”

The councillors also praised Mr Box for his work in helping to deliver the £21m Aspire@ThePark leisure centre, in Pontefract.

The former leader continues to serve as a trustee of Wakefield Theatre Royal and Spectrum People, a charity which supports vulnerable adults and young people across the district.

He is also chair of Age UK Wakefield.

Ms Williams represented Stanley and Outwood East ward from 2004 up until her retirement in 2022.

During that time she served as the district’s mayor and deputy chair of the planning and highways committee.

Once approved, nominations also have to be agreed by two-thirds of councillors in a vote at an extraordinary meeting.