Dedicate a light in memory of a loved one this Christmas with Wakefield Hospice

Wakefield Hospice’s ever-popular annual Light up a Life events return this week as supporters come together from across the community to remember loved ones.

In return for a donation to Wakefield Hospice, supporters can dedicate a light on the Tree of Lights in memory of someone special to them, with the special Light up a Life trees being lit up in all their beauty at each of the Light up a Life events.

Each dedication is also added to the Book of Remembrance, displayed in Wakefield Cathedral until January 5.

Maggie Keane, Wakefield Hospice Legacy and In-Memory Fundraiser said: “We have seen a fantastic response to the return of Light up a Life this Christmas, offering the whole community an opportunity to come together, remember and celebrate the lives of our loved ones.”

Each year the Light up a Life appeal helps to raise tens of thousands of pounds for Wakefield Hospice, vital funds which ensure the hospice can be here for patients and families throughout the festive period and into the New Year.

Anyone can dedicate a light on the Tree of Lights - you do not need to have a connection to the hospice, and there is also the opportunity to make your dedication online and see your loved ones name and image added to the new virtual memory display.

Maggie said: “Our Light up a Life appeal culminates this weekend with four fabulous events, starting with our Light up a Life service at Wakefield Hospice on Friday evening, followed by two services at Wakefield Cathedral on Sunday and finishing at Wakefield Girls’ High School with a festive Carol Concert on Monday night.

“Attendance at all of our services and the Carol Concert is free, with tickets still available for our 4.30pm service at Wakefield Cathedral and no-ticket-needed for the Carol Concert starting at 6.30pm.

“We would like to say a big thank you to everyone who has supported our Light up a Life appeal already, and to our incredibly generous Headline Sponsors Ison Harrison and Associate Sponsors Consort Healthcare for their kind support of the appeal.”

Helen Knowles, Director of Income Generation at Wakefield Hospice explained the care her dad received at the hospice, and why each year she dedicates her light in his memory.

“In 2018 my dad died at Wakefield Hospice - it was a time in my life that I will never forget,” she said.

"He was a larger than life personality and I still feel his presence with me today. However, a moment which could have been so sad is always looked back on with treasured memories.

“At the hospice dad wasn’t just a number, he was a person - an individual who had his own individual ways, interests and needs.

"From watching the rugby together as a family, to having the chance to simply talk and reminisce, even though it was just for a few short days,

"I will be forever grateful to Wakefield Hospice for giving me back my dad, and that’s why I dedicate my light each year in his memory.”

To find out more about the Wakefield Hospice Light up a Life appeal or to make a dedication visit www.wakefieldhospice.org/lual or call 01924 331400.