Delays as three-way traffic lights in Pontefract due to burst water main

By Leanne Clarke
Published 17th Jan 2025, 16:10 BST
Three-way traffic lights are in place in Pontefract causing delays this afternoon.

Yorkshire Water said the lights are at Hardwick Road/Ackworth Road as they, along with Morrisons Water Services, attend a mains burst.

A Yorkshire Water spokesperson said: “We apologise for the inconvenience this may cause and our teams are working as quickly as they can to fix the burst and reinstate the carriageway.

"We would like to thank road users, businesses and residents in the area for their patience whilst we carry out this essential repair.”

