Dementia-friendly services open at Wakefield district libraries

In addition, libraries have been adapted to make them safe and welcoming for people living with Dementia and their carers.

The announcement comes during Dementia Action Week that runs until Sunday, May 22 .

The key features of Dementia-friendly libraries across the district are:

Libraries across the Wakefield district will now offer a wide range of free services and activities that are aimed at people living with Dementia.

No reflective surfaces. These can confuse and disorientate.

No patterns in the furnishings. These can cause stress.

Clearly defined entrances, exits and wall edges to make sure people know how to get out which is important.

Appropriate signage.

Appropriate furniture. Chairs and tables that look like chairs and tables, rather than futuristic pods.

Good colour choice and lighting. Deep reds and oak finishes are warm and friendly.

Reminiscence sessions and displays. These can be low-key events with donated objects that remind people about the past and provide great talking points, and digital photos.

A large clock, which clearly displays the day, morning/afternoon, along with the time.

Dementia is not a natural part of the ageing process. Young people can have early onset Dementia, and people in their early 50s can also be affected.

It is caused by a disease of the brain, with Alzheimer’s being the most common form, closely followed by an increasing number of vascular dementias.

Along with memory loss, there may be additional personality changes, however it is still possible to live well with Dementia by sharing activities like singing, reciting poetry, looking at pictures or photographs. These activities can all help to stimulate memories.

To ensure people living with Dementia receive support the following is now available:

Tovertafel – a magic table creating moments of happiness for people living with dementia and all those around them. Available at Airedale, Featherstone, Normanton, Pontefract, Sandal, South Elmsall, Stanley and Wakefield libraries.

Active Minds – each session is different with a variety of quizzes, board games, crafts, reminiscence sessions and activities designed to keep minds active.

Unhampered Reads – borrowable themed baskets of readings, pictures, sounds, smells and inspirations designed to stimulate memories and encourage interaction. Visit www.unhamperedreads.co.uk for more information.

Reminiscence Boxes – These boxes are available for loan through the library service. The boxes contain a collection of multi-sensory objects, including photographs, smells and sounds.

Social Groups – Drop in to meet friends old and new, have a chat and enjoy a cuppa or two while catching up. Visit the Libraries Events page on the Wakefield Council website for dates and times of the next meet ups https://www.wakefield.gov.uk/libraries-and-local-history/your-local-library

Resources – from reminiscence boxes to jigsaw puzzles, self help books to memory bank DVDs, the library holds a wealth of resources for people living with Dementia and their carers.

Wakefield district libraries also stock many books, in their health collection, which help raise understanding and awareness about memory loss and Dementia symptoms.

Coun Maureen Cummings, Wakefield Council’s Cabinet member for Communities, Poverty and Health said: “Libraries across the district are well known for being friendly, welcoming, and social places for many people, and they are now much easier places for people living from Dementia to navigate.

“Our Dementia-friendly libraries were developed in association with the Alzheimer’s Society. Many people who work in libraries have now been trained by the society to be ‘Dementia Friends’, which means they understand the needs of our customers with Dementia.”

The libraries now provide access to several new resources designed for people living with Dementia and their carers. Sandal was the district’s first fully Dementia-friendly library. The layout there includes design features which were specifically incorporated to make it easier for people living with Dementia to use.

Coun Michael Graham, Cabinet member for Culture, Leisure and Sport at Wakefield Council said: “As part of the major refurbishment of Sandal Library in 2015, Wakefield Council worked closely with the Alzheimer’s Society to create one of the first fully Dementia-friendly libraries in the country.

“It is important that the design of libraries incorporates a Dementia-friendly environment. ensuring a welcoming environment for everyone, offering companionship, motivation and enjoyment.

“All aspects of design are taken into consideration such as lighting, patterns, colours, reflections, type and style of furniture, to give a more homely feel and stimulate memories from the past.

“Following the success of the work at Sandal, we proceeded to make all of the libraries across the Wakefield district Dementia-friendly.

“Our libraries now incorporate clear signage with symbols for each genre of book, no mirrors or chrome, non-contrasting mat, grey skirting boards to differentiate door and floor, chairs with wooden arms and plain fabric which are easy to get in and out of.

“The centre piece of the library at Sandal is the reminiscence room, with sofas and a flat screen TV which plays a slideshow of digitised images from the local history collection. This helps to stimulate long term memory and the library hold regular reminiscence sessions.”