Demolition of Crimea Tavern in Castleford begins

Demolition of the Crimea Tavern building in Castleford is now underway as part of plans to transform the riverside.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The demolition work is expected to be completed in August. Once the building is cleared, the site will be landscaped to create a new greenspace by the river.

The council has secured £23.9m of funding from the UK Government’s Towns Fund for Castleford.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This external grant funding will be used to deliver a series of projects - Castleford Riverside, improvements to property on Sagar Street, Heart of Castleford and Castleford Connections.

Demolition is underway.

Coun Denise Jeffery, Leader of Wakefield Council, said: “The Crimea has been derelict for far too long, so it’s welcome news that demolition work is starting as a first step in our ambition to open up this part of Castleford’s historic riverside.

“The area is going to become a greenspace that everyone can enjoy. By making the most of Castleford’s great location on the River Aire we can make our town an even better place to live, work and visit.”

Coun Jack Hemingway, Deputy Leader of Wakefield Council and Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Economic Growth, said: “This project will make the riverside more accessible for more people. We want everyone to enjoy spending time in this part of the town. In turn that will help local businesses across our town centre to thrive.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Steve Harrison, Chair of Castleford Together Board, said: “The demolition of the former Crimea Tavern is a welcome milestone for the Castleford Together Board and a critical step forward for the town.”