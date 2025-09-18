Demolition of Redbeck Motel gets green light to make way for houses

Plans to demolish Wakefield’s landmark Redbeck motel and cafe to make way for a housing scheme have been given the go-ahead.

A meeting heard the closure of the much-celebrated business was “inevitable” regardless of whether councillors voted in favour of the scheme.

Wakefield Council’s planning committee gave the go-ahead to an application by Yorkshire Choice Homes to bulldoze the premises and build 90 homes across a 3.5 hectare greenbelt site.

Councillors voted in favour of the development by a majority of five to two at a meeting on Thursday (September 18).

Plans have been submitted to demolish the Redbeck Motel to build 90 houses. Image: Johnson Mowat

Almost 200 residents objected to the proposals, along with district and parish councillors, since the scheme was revealed in January last year.

Concerns were raised over the loss of a “local treasure” and pressure the development would put on local infrastructure.

Others said it would add to problems of congestion and road safety in nearby Crofton village.

Speaking on behalf of the applicant, planning agent Sam Ruthven said Yorkshire Choice Homes was a local company based in Kinsley and the development would support 300 jobs during construction.

He said: “It’s acknowledged that the Redbeck Motel and Cafe has a cultural heritage value.

“However, the closure of the business is inevitable given the viability issues faced by the current occupiers.”

Mr Ruthven said there had been no market interest in retaining the site for its current use.

He continued: “Regardless of the outcome of this application, it is due to be closed and an alternative use would have to be found.”

The developer plans to to compile a “social history” of the business before development goes ahead.

The record is likely to feature memories of famous visitors to the Redbeck , including singers Tom Jones, Diana Ross and Shirley Bassey.

A heritage statement previously submitted on behalf of the applicant said it had close connections with the former Batley Variety Club and Wakefield Theatre Club during the 1970s and 1980s.

Mr Ruthven said public artwork would also be created referencing the site’s history.

The meeting was told 100% of properties within the development would be ‘affordable homes.’

The agent continued: “The shortfall of housing in the area is significant, with the number of people on the affordable housing register standing above 24,000.

The developer is also required to make a contribution of £200,000 towards local infrastructure, which includes funding extra school places.

Opposing the scheme, Trevor Chalkley, of Crofton Parish Council, said: “Doncaster Road has always been a concern of ours.

“We do have concerns over people coming out of that site.

“People on that housing estate would probably go into the village. Not only for shopping but to go to the dentists and doctors.”

Renowned for its breakfast special, the Redbeck was established in 1969.

It is open 24 hours a day and famous for not closing its doors for over five decades.

Wakefield Civic Society described the building as having “literary significance” due to its links to the Red Riding novels by Yorkshire-born author David Peace.

The Redbeck is featured in the four-book series, set between 1974 and 1983, which have the Yorkshire Ripper murders as their background.