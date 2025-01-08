Demolition to target anti-social behaviour hotspot in Castleford town centre

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A canopy that covers one of the most popular routes between Castleford railway station and the town centre is being demolished in a bid to improve the area and tackle anti-social behaviour.​

The Welbeck Street canopy will be demolished this month following reports of anti-social behaviour in the area.

As part of a series of planned improvements for Castleford the canopy will be removed, and new lighting will be installed.

Plans are also underway to move the Police Hub, which is currently inside the indoor market, to the high street, providing a visible reminder that anti-social behaviour will not be tolerated and police action will be taken against anyone found to be carrying out anti-social behaviour in the town centre.

Welbeck Street canopy is being demolished with new lighting and CCTV cameras installed to increase safety and visibility between the train station and town centre.

Over the last 12 months the Police Hub has welcomed more than 680 visitors and dealt with 69 reported incidents.

Demolition work is expected to be completed by January 17.

During this time there will be no pedestrian access to the area currently covered by the canopy.

Coun Denise Jeffery, Leader of Wakefield Council, said: “I want everyone coming into Castleford to feel safe and enjoy everything the town centre has to offer.

“Demolishing the Welbeck Street canopy will open up the area, and installing improved lighting and CCTV cameras around the train station will provide additional security and reassurance for anyone using this route.”

Coun Michael Graham, Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Economic Growth, said: “Castleford is a great place and it’s a shame that a handful of individuals carrying out acts of anti-social behaviour are impacting on other people’s enjoyment of the town. We are working with the Police to tackle this.”