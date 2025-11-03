Demolition work underway at former Kellingley Club

The old Kellingley Social Club building, in Knottingley. LDRS image

Demolition work has started at a former social club to make way for new community and sports facilities.

Wakefield Council approved plans to knock down the Kellingley Club building, in Knottingley, in July last year.

A new sports pavilion is to be built in its place with a bar, function room, changing rooms and spectator facilities.

The £6.3m project is part of the Knottingley and Ferrybridge masterplan, which sets out the approach to regenerate the area over the next 15 to 20 years.

Jack Hemingway, Wakefield Council’s cabinet member for regeneration and economic growth, said: “Residents have been waiting a long time to see this building come down, so it’s great to see progress happening on site.

“We’re investing over £6 million to completely transform the site and create a brand-new, purpose-built community and sports facility that local people can enjoy and be proud of.”

The local authority said contractors were carrying out preparatory works, which included the safe removal of internal fixtures and potentially hazardous materials.

Work on the site was delayed after it was repeatedly targeted by vandals during the summer.

Round-the-clock security is in place and people have been asked to stay from the area during the work.

Funding for the demolition project was obtained by the council from the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government (MHCLG).

The second stage of demolition, which will see the building brought down, is scheduled to start by the new year, with completion due in early 2026.