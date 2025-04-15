Deputy leader gives ‘unequivocal commitment’ over city burial plots

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Wakefield Council’s deputy leader has given an ‘unequivocal commitment’ that plans are in place to provide more burial plots in the city.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Coun Jack Hemingway made the public comments to “address rumours” during a council debate on cemetery provision in the city.

The city’s main cemetery at Sugar Lane, which dates back to 1859, is expected to become full within seven years, according to a recent council report.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nadeem Ahmed, leader of the opposition Conservative and Independent Group, previously said people had become “deeply concerned about the future availability of plots.”

The city’s main cemetery at Sugar Lane, which dates back to 1859, is expected to become full within seven years, according to a recent council report.

A motion put to a full council meeting urged officers to “fully engage with all stakeholders with an interest in the Sugar Lane site.”

It also called for allotments next to the cemetery to be “given priority in all negotiations for new burial provision”.

Councillors instead voted in favour of an amended motion put forward by the authority’s Labour group calling for a “range of suitable sites for potential burials” in the Wakefield area to be considered.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Hemingway, who is also cabinet member for climate change and environment, told the meeting: “Securing burial provision that meets the needs of all our communities is an important issue and one that the council is rightly already taking seriously.

Coun Jack Hemingway made the public comments to “address rumours” during a council debate on cemetery provision in the city.

“This amendment seeks to add some context and further clarity to what is a sensitive and complex issue.

“I also want to use this opportunity to assure the community and address some of the rumours.

“There is currently sufficient burial space at Sugar Lane and the council is pro-actively using the time we have to seek expanded burial provision when that space runs out.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A finance report, published last month, estimated the cost of the work at a potential new site to be around £100,000.

Nadeem Ahmed, leader of Wakefield Council's Conservative and Independent Group.

The council has extended cemeteries or explored other potential sites in order to provide new burial plots across the district in recent years.

In January 2023, work began to create 1,000 plots by extending Hemsworth Cemetery.

In the same year, surveys and drilling were carried out at Barracks Field, in Pontefract, to test if it was suitable to be turned into a cemetery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Hemingway said: “Burial space across the country is in high demand.

“There are now more complex legislative and higher environmental requirements before burial land can be created. The process is not straightforward.

“When a council covering a large area and many different towns, communities and faiths has to expand its cemeteries, the fairest way to do this is on the basis of capacity and need.

“That’s why we extended Hemsworth Cemetery first and we are currently exploring sites in Pontefract, because these sites had less space available than Wakefield.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Hemingway said surveys had been carried out at a number of potential burial sites in Wakefield.

He added: “We want to ensure that families can choose to bury their loved ones in the towns in which they lived.

“We aim to meet the needs of all faiths, and those of no faith.

“We are grasping the nettle and creating a long-term solution for burials in Wakefield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s requiring capital investment, it is requiring significant officer time, but it is worth it in the long run.

“We have already made a commitment to ensure sufficient burial space for Wakefield. I am happy to unequivocally repeat that today.

“For us to decree in this chamber a particular location at this juncture would limit options and preclude other sites that may be more suitable.

“It could create false expectations and set hares running. We must seek a fair way forward for all concerned and engage with all parties.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Ahmed accused the Labour group of “butchering” his original motion “for political point scoring.”

Referring to the Sugar Lane site, he said: “It’s a very historical graveyard and the allotments came after that land was allocated for grave spaces.

“Local residents have been speaking about this issue.

“It seemed inevitable that that site would be the one that people favoured because it was the closest in proximity.

“It’s a well established site and it made sense.

“I raise this with a view of having a full consultation. I have delivered this motion simply as a way of allowing that land to be considered.

“The amendment does not do that. It’s a waste of space. It’s just politicking with an issue.”