Designer brands hit the rails at Wakefield Hospice's new dress boutique

Hidden Gems dress agency opened last week in Walton.

The hospice's seventh store, Hidden Gems can be located in the Grove retirement community in Walton and officially opened its doors last week.

Longstanding Wakefield Hospice volunteer Carol Binks was among the team who unveiled the new shop and had the pleasure of cutting the ribbon.

Matt Berry, retail operations manager for Wakefield Hospice, said: “We are delighted to have opened Hidden Gems here in Walton.

Each item will be 50/50 split between the hospice and the person who donated the item.

“We believe the store will fill a gap in the market, offering high quality and designer items whilst giving customers and donors the opportunity to not just support their local hospice but also make some cash for themselves too.

“Wakefield Hospice must raise over £4m each year and after a challenging few years, the need to diversify income sources has been highlighted as a key strategy moving forward.”

The shop hosts a selection of designer and high street women's wear brands and new clothes and home goods.

The boutique currently has brands such as Michael Kors, Uggs, Kipling and Fossil in stock.

The dress agency is a way for people to recycle clothes they no longer need or wear while earning some extra money.

Dress agencies work by trained staff selecting what items they want to display in the store from donations, and keeping a portion of the sale whilst giving another portion back to the original owner.

The money from each sale will be split equally between Wakefield Hospice and the donator.

Helen Knowles, Director of Income Generation at Wakefield Hospice, said: “We are really excited to have opened Hidden Gems as we look to diversify the traditional approach to

charity retail.

“The eBay department at Wakefield Hospice has grown in strength year-on-year and this venture has shown us how charities can attract a diverse audience if the right items and stock are made available.

“I truly believe that Hidden Gems will offer a great opportunity for Wakefield Hospice to reach a new retail audience whilst raising vital funds to support the continued year-round care that the hospice provides.”

Hidden Gems is open from 10am to 4pm, Tuesday to Saturday.

The shop Charles Waterton House, 6 Almond Avenue, The Grove, Walton, WF2 6UA.