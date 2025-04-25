Devastated wife of former Glasshoughton Colliery worker appeals for help following his death from cancer

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The wife of a former colliery worker has asked lawyers to investigate how he was exposed to the asbestos that claimed his life.

Stuart Jackson, 66, from Castleford, was diagnosed with mesothelioma, a cancer of the lining of the lung associated with exposure to asbestos.

Now, his wife, Carole, 67, has asked lawyers at Irwin Mitchell to investigate his illness and if it could be linked to his work history.

They are appealing to any of Stuart’s former workmates to come forward with information they may have on the conditions he faced during his career.

They are keen to hear from anyone who worked with Stuart at Glasshoughton Colliery in the 1970s and 1980s.

Oliver Collett, who is representing Carole, said: “Carole and her loved ones remain devastated by Stuart’s death and the hole it has left in their family.

“Stuart’s death is yet another terrible reminder of the legacy asbestos has created and how the consequences to exposure aren’t often known until many years later.

“While nothing can make up for what his family are going through we’re determined to provide them with the answers they deserve.”

Stuart staring working for the National Coal Board in 1972 at Glasshoughton Colliery.

He went on to work as a medical centre attendant in the medical centre in 1979, which shared a building with the pit head baths.

He told Carole that during his time working there, the pit head baths were refurbished, with widespread removal of lagging – believed to have contained asbestos – from the plant and hot water pipes that fed the pit baths. Pipes that ran throughout the building where Stuart worked.

Stuart said the area was not cordoned off, allowing dust and fibres to contaminate the area where he worked.

After having a pacemaker fitted in 2022, Stuart and his family noticed he’d developed a persistent cough and had several chest infections.

Following tests, he was diagnosed with mesothelioma in November 2022.

He died at home surrounded by his family on March 7, 2023.

Carole said: “It’s still so hard to speak about Stuart without getting upset.

"He was a hardworking man who didn’t deserve to suffer so much or to have his life cut short at such a young age by this terrible disease. Our plans for the future are now in tatters.

“Stuart appreciated life and he was a committed husband and dad who loved nothing better than spending time with the family.

"He was my best friend and the children and grandchildren were his world.

“When Stuart was diagnosed, he wanted to get to the bottom of his asbestos exposure. However, he was too ill and our time together as a family was so precious in those final weeks.

“We’ve decided that the least we can do is to try and find out the truth about his asbestos exposure.

"The colliery was a well-known employer and Stuart was a popular man.

"We really hope some people will help us and come forward with their recollections. The men who worked there were a close community and we’d be so grateful to hear from them.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Oliver Collett at Irwin Mitchell on 0113 394 6784 or e-mail [email protected].