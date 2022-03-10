Developer seeks site approval for 230 homes in Pontefract

Counc George Ayre at the proposed housing site in Pontefract

This week, the housebuilder launched a public consultation in Pontefract to find out what the local community thinks of its plans to build 230 houses on land off Hardwick Road.

The leaflet asks residents to make their views known and states the ‘site is identified in Wakefield Council’s emerging local plan as a site for housing’

It also makes reference to a temporary link road between Hardwick Road and Ackworth Road, which it states would be delivered before, and remain in place until the planned South Featherstone Link Road is complete.

However councillors and residents say it is premature.

Coun David Jones for Pontefract South said: “The Local Development Plan has not been passed by the inspector, nor by the council.

“Coun George Ayre and I have publicly stated we will oppose this development if it ever gets to the planning stage.

“They do not care about our town, roads infrastructure nor amenities.

“They have been very mischievous. They have marked in a route for the south east link road and that’s not even up for consideration.”

Coun Ayre said: “They haven’t yet put in a planning application and the feedback I’ve had is that everyone is absolutely opposed to the proposals.”

Paul Cartwright, chair of Pontefract Civic Society, said: “David Wilson Homes appears to have jumped the ‘planning gun’ in typical marketing fashion to influence the community to support this unwanted residential expansion.”

David Wilson Homes says it is proposing to deliver up to 230 homes on the northern section of the site.

Mark Jones, head of planning for the housebuilder said ‘this would play a significant contribution to meeting the future housing requirements of Pontefract and provide large financial benefits to help improve local services and infrastructure.’