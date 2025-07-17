Developer sought to transform Castleford into ‘vibrant riverside market town’

Wakefield Council looks set to appoint a developer to help speed up housing and regeneration schemes in Castleford.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The local authority said the move would accelerate long-term projects planned for the town and help it to ‘evolve into a distinctive riverside market town.’

Senior councillors are expected to approve plans to launch a procurement process to secure a strategic regeneration partner to deliver a ten to 15-year economic growth strategy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Major redevelopment projects are already underway in Castleford after the council secured £23m of government Town Deal funding in 2019.

Scheme include a major revamp of the town centre and creating a new public park next to the River Aire.

Scheme include a major revamp of the town centre and creating a new public park next to the river Aire.

The town has also been designated as a housing zone with a focus on residential development at key sites close to the river.

A report to cabinet members said: “As the second largest settlement in the district, Castleford, with a population of circa 40,200 people, has significant opportunities for economic growth and regeneration.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The report said Castleford could also take advantage of its “ideally placed” road, rail and bus connections to Leeds, Manchester, York and Wakefield.

Buildings along Bridge Street and Aire Street have been earmarked for demolition to make way for a new riverside park in Castleford. LDRS image

It added: “Castleford has the capacity to accommodate a significant student and office worker population, along with a substantial number of new homes.

“This growth will significantly boost footfall and create new opportunities for the town centre.

“With the right level of investment, the town can fulfil its potential and evolve into a vibrant, sustainable, and distinctive riverside market town, playing a key role in the economic future of both the district and the wider West Yorkshire region.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Earlier this year, the council launched a similar scheme in Wakefield by appointing Muse to help bring forward a range of regeneration scheme planned for the city.

The document added: “The selected partner will be expected to bring their expertise to the forefront, playing a key role in supporting delivery and the development of a comprehensive regeneration plan and investment strategy to drive forward long-term regeneration and growth opportunities across Castleford.”

Commenting on the proposal, council leader Denise Jeffery said: “Castleford has a strong identity, and its residents are incredibly proud of where they come from.

“Town centres have changed massively in recent years, and I’m determined to ensure we have a thriving and distinctive town centre residents deserve.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Castleford has great potential as a key driver of housing and economic growth for our whole region.

“Working with a strategic regeneration partner will help us to revitalise the town centre and bring new housing, businesses and jobs.

“Plans to regenerate Castleford riverside, invest in the town centre, and improve connections across the town are underway. You’ll increasingly see activity on the ground throughout this year.

“But we want to do even more and take full advantage of Castleford’s great connectivity, affordable housing, and unique heritage.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jack Hemingway, deputy leader of the council and porfolio holder for regeneration and economic growth, added: “Our strategic regeneration partner will enable us to realise the potential there is for sustained economic growth in Castleford.

“We want to get the right mix of retail, commercial, residential and leisure to get the town moving forwards and to give our residents what they need and want.

“Bringing new investment, jobs and homes into the town will support existing businesses with more footfall.

“We also want to develop more high-quality office space to take advantage of Castleford’s strong transport links to Leeds, Wakefield, York and Manchester.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our regeneration partner will play a crucial role in working with us to take advantage of these opportunities and help build a better future for everyone in Castleford.”

Cabinet members will consider the report at a meeting on July 22.