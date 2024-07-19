Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A developer has been told to rethink plans to expand a retirement living community in a Wakefield village.

Councillors rejected a scheme for outline planning permission to build homes for people aged over 55 at Walton.

The site already has more than 100 similar flats in a development with a gym and a lounge.

Hanover Developments want to build 35 more properties in two three-storey blocks at the site off Nevile Drive.

Councillors and residents opposed to proposals to expand the retirement living community in Walton village attended the planning meeting at Wakefield Town Hall.

Wakefield Council’s planning committee turned down the proposals due to the height of the proposed buildings.

Councillors then voted in favour of deferring the scheme to allow the developer to resubmit the application and reduce the height of the buildings.

A total of 156 people objected to the scheme.

People living near to the site said the buildings would be overbearing and lead to a loss of privacy,

Others commented about the loss of a wildflower meadow and said the new buildings would be “alien to the character of Walton”.

John Carlon, chair of Walton Parish Council, told a planning committee meeting that the scheme did not comply with local planning policies.

He said healthcare facilities for residents at the existing homes, which received approval in 2011, were already under strain and would suffer further if more properties were built.

Maureen Cummings, councillor for Crofton, Ryhill and Walton, said: “Some years ago the council encouraged parish plans which would be taken into consideration when determining planning applications.

“Walton developed theirs back in 2016.

“This included buildings being of appropriate height to respect amenity and townscape, usually not more than two storeys high.

“The height of the continuing care proposal is three storeys.

“So the council and this planning board are completely disregarding the parish plan.”

Council officers had recommended the scheme for approval.

A report said the development could be “sufficiently accommodated” without impacting on highway safety or people living nearby.

Joe Flanagan, for Hanover, said the scheme would meet a “specific need” for housing for older people in the Wakefield district and would complete the existing development.

Mr Flanaghan said the council had previously indicated that three-storey buildings were acceptable at the site.

Committee chair Darren Byford said: “Because this is an outline application we have to give the developer an opportunity to see if they can go away and come up with an alternative plan.”