T Level students pictured in the Healthcare Academy at Mid Yorkshire Teaching NHS Trust.

The next generation of healthcare professionals at colleges in Dewsbury and Wakefield have begun T Level placements at the Mid Yorkshire Teaching NHS Trust.

The Trust is supporting the development of future medical professionals by welcoming students from Kirklees College and the Heart of Yorkshire Education Group.

The first cohort of students started their placements earlier this month and will gain hands-on experience working on the wards at Pinderfields Hospital and Dewsbury and District Hospital.

All 16 students are studying the T Level in Health, specialising in Supporting the Adult Nursing Team.

Mark Mathieson, Manual Handling Trainer, pictured with T Level student Nancy.

T Levels are an alternative to A Levels, combining classroom-based theory with practical learning and extensive work placements. They prepare students with the skills, knowledge, and real-world experience necessary to excel in their chosen careers.

The Trust’s Professional Development and Education Unit (PDEU) has a history of working collaboratively with both the Heart of Yorkshire Education Group and Kirklees College, successfully running apprenticeship programmes for support workers.

These new T Level placements build on that legacy and reinforce the Trust’s commitment to supporting the next generation of healthcare professionals.

Emma Gregory, Clinical Lead for the Non-Registered Workforce at the Trust, said:

“We’re really excited to welcome our first T Level students. They’ll get a great opportunity to learn and gain hands-on experience with us here at the Trust and in the NHS.

“Partnering with our local colleges is such an important way to give students real-world experiences while inspiring the next generation of healthcare workers and showing them all the great things about a career at Mid Yorks.”

The students’ journey began with a comprehensive induction week, hosted by the PDEU team at the Trust’s Healthcare Academy. This induction included training in a ward simulation environment, ensuring students are equipped with the skills and knowledge needed for the ward environment.

Carla Cantrell, Group Head of Department for Health & Social Care at the Heart of Yorkshire Education Group, said:

“This is a fantastic opportunity for our T Level Health students to experience a variety of healthcare support roles in a realistic and fast-paced working environment.

“The team at the Trust have been incredibly supportive of the partnership and gone the extra mile to ensure students’ placements match their career aspirations, enabling them to develop industry-standard skills and knowledge which will enhance their prospects.”

After their initial induction, students will now shadow Trust staff one day a week across various departments, including elderly care, spinal injuries, and stroke rehabilitation.

Charlotte Smith, Personal Development Tutor at Kirklees College said:

“We are very happy to start this partnership with the Trust and provide students with this valuable experience.

“Our students will gain hands-on skills whilst on placement which will help benefit them in their future healthcare careers.

“The support from Emma and the team at PDEU has been paramount.”

The Trust is currently exploring ways to support a wider range of T Level programmes, as their workforce spans a diverse range of careers, extending beyond clinical roles.