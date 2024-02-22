Dewsbury Road McDonalds reopens following brand-new restaurant redesign
McDonald’s ambitious ‘Convenience of the Future’ restaurant revamp programme combines a new restaurant layout with the latest technology to create a more seamless and enjoyable experience for customers.
Improvements have been made with restaurant crew in mind too, with a re-design of their break spaces helping to create a more relaxing and comfortable space for them to take a well-deserved break.
Anne Wainwright, who owns and operates nine McDonald’s restaurants in West Yorkshire said: “I am thrilled to reveal the new Convenience of the Future re-design of the Dewsbury Road restaurant – especially as McDonald’s celebrates its 50th year in the UK!
“The new dining area now boasts a more contemporary design, complete with separate facilities for both our dine in customers and couriers.
"The changes and new look and feel of the restaurant will not only benefit our customers but also our restaurant crew as the new facilities will create a better environment for them to work in.
“While the traditional walk-in and Drive-Thru remain core to how customers order, the re-design of McDonald’s kitchens and dining areas as part of Convenience of the Future will better integrate digital sales channels, the McDonald’s App and make smarter use of internal space to enhance the dine in experience.”
Gareth Pearson, SVP, Chief Restaurant Officer at McDonald’s UK & Ireland said: “The pace of change within the restaurant industry is relentless.
"Our customers rightly expect to have choice in how and where they order and collect their food, and our job is to ensure that every experience is a great one.
"For this to be the case, we know we also have to provide our restaurant teams and delivery partners with the best possible environment to work in.
“We strongly believe we have to continue to invest to grow, and this investment not only addresses how customers are ordering now but provides us with a platform to continue to adapt in the future, whatever that innovation looks like.”