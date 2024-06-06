Diamond Ackworth couple celebrate a romance that has lasted 60 years
David and Barbara Northern are celebrating a true romance that has lasted 60 years after first meeting while working for the same bus company, South Yorkshire Motors, in Pontefract.
David was working as an apprentice mechanic and Barbara a trainee wages clerk when mutual friends invited them both to a tea dance at the Crescent Ballroom – and the rest, as they say, is history!
The couple married in Ackworth in 1964, Barbara aged 24 and David, 21, settling only a stones throw from where they grew up in Featherstone and Pontefract.
Amazingly, they both spent their whole careers at the same company where it all began.
The company changed names a couple of times - Martins and then West Yorkshire Motors - moving from it's original spot in the Cornmarket, to Tanshelf and then to Junction 32 where it remains today.
They spent many happy years there – barely missing a day – until retirementin the early 2000s.
The couple developed a love for travelling, visiting America, Canada, Europe, Asia and a whole host of other destinations.
They now spend their time enjoying their main hobbies, their grandchildren, family, their dog Millie, gardening and, in David's case, woodworking - which he is surprisingly good at.
This is a story of extraordinary love, lived out in ordinary life, that has lasted throughout the decades - beginning in the 1950s and still going strong today.
Two local people sharing the same solid principles and views on life - value your family, work hard and be the best 'you' that you can be. Values which have served them well.
David and Barbara will celebrate with a trip to London to see the sights and visit the theatre with family.
