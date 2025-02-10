Diamond House: City office block to be demolished on land ‘primed for redevelopment’

A four-storey office block at a business park in Wakefield looks set to be demolished.

Wakefield Council has approved the proposal to flatten Diamond House, at Diamond Business Park, Thornes.

A planning application submitted to the authority said the site was currently vacant but was being “primed for redevelopment”.

Documents, prepared on behalf of applicant AEW UK REIT Plc, said no “formal proposals” are currently being progressed for the site, off Thornes Moor Road.

Diamond House. Wakefield. Image: Nationwide

It added: “The application seeks the demolition of the building in advance of this process.”

The site is located within an allocated employment zone within the council’s Local Plan, which plots long-term infrastructure schemes.

A council officer’s report said the application related only to the demolition of the property and restoration of the site.

Any future development would need to be the subject of a further planning application.

The council’s highways officer did not raise any concerns over the plan.

Demolition work is expected to take between seven and eight weeks to complete.