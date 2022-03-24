Dig deep for the British Heart Foundation and win some amazing prizes at Pontefract fundraising event

A charity quiz, supper and disco night  in aid of the British Heart Foundation (BHF) will take place at the King's Croft Hotel in Pontefract.

By Julie Marshall
Thursday, 24th March 2022, 1:26 pm
Amy Bromley is raising money for the British Heart Foundation

Tickets are £14.95 and includes pie and peas with £5 of each ticket sale donated to BHF.

Organiser Amy Bromley said: " We have a singer and DJ, with raffle tickets and football cards on sale with lots of amazing prizes up for grabs.

A prize hamper worth £40 will be awarded to each member of the winning quiz team - up to six people."

Amy is also organising Fin-Fest a music festival taking place on Saturday, August 13 at The White Horse, Sharlston from 1.30pm to midnight.

A number of local bands have agreed to play including Donna Moody as Pink, Paloma, Micky Johnson, Steven J Lindsay with more still to be announced.

More information about Fin-Fest can be found here

