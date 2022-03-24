Dig deep for the British Heart Foundation and win some amazing prizes at Pontefract fundraising event

Amy Bromley is raising money for the British Heart Foundation

Tickets are £14.95 and includes pie and peas with £5 of each ticket sale donated to BHF.

Organiser Amy Bromley said: " We have a singer and DJ, with raffle tickets and football cards on sale with lots of amazing prizes up for grabs.

A prize hamper worth £40 will be awarded to each member of the winning quiz team - up to six people."

Amy is also organising Fin-Fest a music festival taking place on Saturday, August 13 at The White Horse, Sharlston from 1.30pm to midnight.

A number of local bands have agreed to play including Donna Moody as Pink, Paloma, Micky Johnson, Steven J Lindsay with more still to be announced.