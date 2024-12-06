Diggerland stunt driver to take on nailbiting challenge on ITV show You Bet with Holly Willoughby and Stephen Mulhern

A stunt driver from Diggerland will be taking centre stage this weekend on the newly revived ITV show, You Bet!

The daring stunt will feature expert stunt driver Will Power from Diggerland operating a JCB 3CX in a nail-biting challenge designed to push both man and machine to the limits.

The intricate manoeuvre has been in the works for months, with extensive rehearsals to ensure its success.

The team at Diggerland Yorkshire, in Castleford, is aiming for perfection as the stunt driver competes to win the £10,000 prize money.

The task was then performed in front of three celebrities and the audience, who gambled on the outcome of the challenge.

Chairman of Diggerland, Hugh Edeleanu, who personally devised and planned the stunt, said: “We’re incredibly proud to showcase what can be achieved with a construction machine like the JCB 3CX.

"This is a stunt like no other, and it highlights the skill of our driver and the remarkable capabilities of our equipment.

"However, we must stress that this is not something anyone should attempt at home!”

The revival of You Bet, which originally aired its final episode in 1997, has already sparked nostalgia and excitement among viewers.

The eagerly anticipated TV show, hosted by Holly Willoughby and Stephen Mulhern, will air on Saturday, December 7 at 8.15pm.

Comedian Rob Beckett will lead the celebrity panel along with Great British Bake Off's Judi Love, singer Olly Murs, and England football goalkeeper Mary Earps.

Other celebs on the panel will include Loose Women presenter Alison Hammond, presenter and podcaster Rosie Ramsey, and former football manager Harry Redknapp.

You can watch Will Power will take on his challenge tomorrow night.

The programme promises to feature a host of impressive challenges as members of the public and professionals compete for the coveted prize.

Two episodes will air on Saturday, December 7 and Sunday, December 22.

Tune in to ITV and ITVX and you can bet on an entertaining evening!