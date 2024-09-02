There were meet and greets for photos, story time, sing-alongs and craft fun too as cosplay characters inspired by Anna, Elsa, Cinderella, Belle, Rapunzel, Ariel, Tinker Bell, Snow White and Auroras during the holidays – and that wasn’t all.

Three dinosaur eggs were grown and TACT (Trinity Animal Control Team) officers were trained so visitors could come face-to-face with our giant moving Walkersaurus-rex dinosaur and the two baby dinos.

Children were also able to dig for fossilised dinosaur bones in the Discovery Dig area.

Lucy Grice, Trinity Walk’s Marketing Manager, said: “This summer has been our biggest yet at Trinity Walk in terms of event impact on footfall.

"We redesigned our free events to run for several days each week of the school holidays, which meant even if people were away for some, they could still make others.

"Footfall is up year-on-year and that’s been down to Dino Walk three days a week and our Princesses of Trinity event every Friday. This combination really opened up our audience, giving kids a great experience and parents a free day out.

“Working with character partners such as Stark Industry Entertainment for the dinosaurs and also Magical Moments for the princesses really worked well.

"We commissioned our own dinosaurs – dubbed Walkersaurus-rex – which went down and treat as did the free Dino Walk Discovery Dog where kids could dust away side to find giant fossils.”

Take a look at a few photos from the events!

