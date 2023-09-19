Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Shannon Longdon, from Castleford, 28, claims that two of her horses, 13-year-old male gelding, Stan, and two-year-old female pony Gypsy, were attacked by two dogs in the morning of Friday, September 15.

The mum-of-four said the incident was witnessed by an elderly dog walker that morning. The pony had its ear bitten and Stan was bitten on both sides of his stomach.

Shannon said that the attack was carried out two dogs that she believes are pit bull Staffordshire bull terrier crosses, an banned dog breed in the UK.

Shannon Landon's two horses were injured in a vicious dog attack.

Shannon said: “The horses, which belong to my children, were given internal and external stitches and are being treated by the vet.

"The little pony will probably lose her ear, and if she does survive, she is almost guaranteed to be deaf on that side.

"The older horse has two big bite marks on either side of his body, it got so deep on the right hand side that the bite reached his stomach.

"If he stops eating or drinking, I need to get the vet out as soon as possible as it means he could get an infection and die. Currently, they are doing the best they can in this situation.”

Shannon Landon's two-year-old pony Gypsy was one of the horses injured in the attack.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Police are investigating after two horses were injured after reportedly being attacked by dogs on Stansfield Road, Castleford, on Friday morning (15 September).

"Enquiries are ongoing.”

It is an offence to allow a dog to attack or cause serious injury to a person or livestock, or to behave in such a way that makes a person worried that it might attack them.

Gypsy's ear was bitten.

Dogs that behave dangerously may be seized by the council dog warden and put down, and their owners' prosecuted.