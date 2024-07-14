Dive into summer fun at Junction 32's new beach experience complete with deckchairs, buckets and spades

By Leanne Clarke
Published 14th Jul 2024, 09:00 BST
The beach is coming to Junction 32!

The vibrant, free, family-friendly beach experience will be arriving this summer, as well as its annual Function @ The Junction

Junction 32 is transforming into a seaside haven, providing an unforgettable free experience for visitors of all ages.

From Thursday, July 25 to Friday, August 30, visitors will be able to enjoy a beach experience, complete with deckchairs, buckets and spades, and parasols.

The beach is heading to Junction 32 this summer.
The beach is heading to Junction 32 this summer.

Located by Marks and Spencer, the large beach will have a dedicated beach attendant between 10am to 4pm ensuring a safe and enjoyable environment and Sunday from 11am to 5pm.

Adding to the coastal atmosphere, an independent ice cream van will be stationed next to the beach.

What’s more, Junction 32 are also inviting the local community to join the team for the second annual Function @ The Junction on Saturday, July 27, from 10am to 4pm, outside M&S.

This community event brings together local charities and groups to share information and support available in the area, including Age UK and Yorkshire Fire Service. Alongside musical performances throughout the day, the Phoenix Squad will be providing children with the opportunity to join their Jedi School and learn first-hand the ways of the Force.

Darren Winter, Centre Director at Junction 32, said: “Whether you're looking to relax in a deck chair, build sandcastles with the kids, or wanting to become a bonified Jedi, Junction 32 has something for everyone this summer.

"It’s the perfect spot to unwind and make summer memories with family and friends, all while shopping for your summer wardrobe at our lovely stores.”

Related topics:Junction 32

