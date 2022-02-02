Diversions and distruptions as essential maintenance work is carried out on A1 near Pontefract

People travelling around the Pontefract area are being encouraged to make extra time and to be prepared for diversions and disruptions in the area while essential works are carried out around the A1 at the Darrington Interchange.

Wakefield Council has been working with National Highways, the organisation responsible for England’s motorways and major A-roads, to try to reduce the impact of the second phase of roadworks after severe disruption was caused on local roads up to the Christmas period by phase one of the works.

National Highways has now programmed the phase 2 works to take place over two full weekend closures, and with two midweek overnight closures in each direction, in a bid to reduce the impact on the local road network.

Coun Matthew Morley, Cabinet Member for Planning and Highways said: “We recognise that essential maintenance work needs to be carried out, but after the major disruption that phase one caused on the lead up to Christmas period in Pontefract, with high volumes of traffic using local roads and its impact on residents, we are pleased National Highways reviewed and changed the way this stage of work will be carried out.

“With the latest works to take place over two weekends and with the four overnight closures, the new programme is aimed at reducing the impact on the local road network as much as possible, well as minimising the time taken to carry out the works.

“As with all work of this nature, some disruption is unavoidable so we ask people to make extra time for travelling and follow the diversions that are in place.”

Phase 2 will see:

Southbound closure: Friday, February 18 from 9pm to 6am Monday, February 21.

Northbound closure: Friday, February 25 from 9pm to 6am Monday, February 28.

Four overnight closures:

Southbound closure: Wednesday, February 23 and Thursday, February 24 from 9pm to 6am

Northbound closure: Wednesday, March 2 and Thursday, March 3 from 9pm to 6am

National Highways is putting in place fully signed diversions and is working with partners to reduce motorway traffic on the local network by providing advanced warnings on the M1, M62 and A1M across the region.

Diversions will take place for:

HGV/motorway traffic

For the Southbound closure HGV/Motorway traffic travelling south will be diverted off the A1M at Junction 32a near Ferrybridge onto the M62 and M18.

For the Northbound closure HGV/Motorway traffic traveling from the south heading north, will be diverted at the A1/M18 Junction 35 Wadworth Interchange and for local traffic, diversions will be in place at the A1 Barnsdale Bar junction

For the Northbound closure north of the A1/M18 Junction 35 Wadworth Interchange HGV/Motorway traffic will be diverted onto the A6201 and A638 avoiding low bridges.

Non-motorway traffic

Non-motorway traffic traveling north at Barnsdale Bar will be diverted onto the A6201, A638 and A645 through Pontefract.

Local traffic from Wentbridge will be diverted onto the A639

Local traffic from Darrington will be diverted through Pontefract