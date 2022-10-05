From MPs to MDs, 24 daring individuals took on the 164ft descent down one of Wakefield’s most iconic landmarks, incredibly raising over £11,500 for the charity on Saturday (October 1).

Amongst those taking part in the fundraising activity were Adeem Younis – Chairman of Penny Appeal, Lord St Oswald – President of Wakefield Hospice, Mark Applegarth – Head Coach of Wakefield Trinity, and Simon Lightwood – MP for Wakefield.

Helen Knowles, Director of Income Generation at the hospice, said: “We are simply blown away by the exceptional effort shown by our incredible abseilers, not just in completing such a daring challenge but also on the incredible amount raised.

“From speaking with our fundraisers, it wasn’t just the descent down the cathedral tower which was a challenge but also the ascent up the 170 spiraled-steps to the top!

"From everyone at Wakefield Hospice we would like to extend our deepest gratitude to all of our abseilers and to all their friends, colleagues and families who have kindly supported them with sponsorship too.”

Claire Sutherley, Managing Director of We Are Wakefield who took on the abseil, said: “I am passionate about supporting hospice care in our community but have previously avoided anything to do with heights – that is until last weekend!

“It was an incredible experience which certainly pushed me to my limits – and a challenge I don’t plan on doing again any time soon!

“A big thank you to everyone who sponsored me, came to support on the day and got behind Wakefield Hospice with this great event.”

Simon Lightwood wrote on social media: “It was easily the scariest thing I've ever done...but I did it! I successfully abseiled down all 247ft of Wakefield Cathedral to raise funds for Wakefield Hospice.”

The money raised from the charity abseil will go to Wakefield Hospice helping the charity to continue providing specialist palliative end of life care to patients, and support to their families, across the Wakefield District.

For information on upcoming charity events and opportunities to get involved, please visit www.wakefieldhospice.org or call 01924 331401.

