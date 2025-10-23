Doctors annouce plan to go on strike

Resident doctors in the Wakefield district and around the country are set to go on strike in a dispute over pay.

The announcement follows a collapse in talks between the Government and the British Medical Association.

The strike will run from 7am on November 14 to 7am on November 19.

Dr Jack Fletcher, chair of the BMA's resident doctors committee (RDC), said: “This is not where we wanted to be. We have spent the last week in talks with the Government, pressing the Health Secretary to end the scandal of doctors going unemployed.

"We know from our own survey half of second year doctors in England are struggling to find jobs, their skills going to waste whilst millions of patients wait endlessly for treatment, and shifts in hospitals go unfilled. This is a situation which cannot go on.

“We talked with the Government in good faith – keen for the Health Secretary to see that a deal that included options to gradually reverse the cuts to pay over several years, giving newly trained doctors a pay increase of just a pound an hour for the next four years.

"We hoped the Government would see that our requests are not just reasonable but are in the best interests of the public and our patients and would also help stop our doctors leaving the NHS.

“Better employment prospects and restoring pay - are a credible way forward that would work for doctors, work for the Government and work for our patients.

"Wes Streeting inherited an NHS falling apart through decades of underinvestment, but restoring our pay over several years, along with concrete plans to create more jobs and training places would go a long way towards the start of a new and better health service.

"We need the Health Secretary to step up, come forward with a proper offer on jobs, on pay. We need him to embrace change and make an NHS fit for doctors and fit for patients. “

Mr Streeting has said he would not negotiate on pay after resident doctors received pay rises worth nearly 30 per cent in the past three years.

The BMA argued that pay is a fifth less than in 2008 when inflation is taken into account.

Responding to the announcement, Rory Deighton, acute director at the NHS Confederation, which represents health leaders, said he was “bitterly disappointed” that negotiations had again broken down.

He said: “The NHS has already experienced a busy summer and further walk outs will make it even more difficult to manage the anticipated spike in seasonal viruses and staff sickness.

“Ultimately, despite the best efforts to plan and put contingencies in place, it is patients who bear the brunt of industrial action, with more cancelled appointments, tests and operations leaving people waiting longer for the care they need.

“We would urge the BMA to get back around the table and try to find a solution that does not involve more disruption to an NHS that is already under immense pressure.”