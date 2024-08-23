Dog deliberately drowned in Wakefield river with weights - RSPCA investigation launched

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An investigation is underway after a dog was deliberately drowned with weights in the River Calder at Wakefield.

The female whippet-type dog was found on Wednesday, August 14, in the river on Doncaster Road.

A bag containing a rope with a brick on the end and a dumbbell were tied around the dog’s neck.

The dog’s body was retrieved by the K9-SAR search and rescue group, who took the dog to a local vets, who on examination said that the dog was likely alive when she entered the water and therefore died as a result of drowning.

The dog was found with a bag containing a brick and dumbbell tied around its neck, the RSPCA said

Due to the cause of death, the vets contacted the RSPCA to investigate.

RSPCA Animal Rescue Officer Ollie Wilkes, said: “What happened to this poor dog is heart-breaking and upsetting and we are keen to find the person or people responsible. There is no excuse to treat an animal like this.

“The dog had a mammary tumour but this didn’t cause her death. She also isn’t microchipped so we have no way of knowing who owned her, which is why we are relying on the public to help.

"If you recognise the dog and know where she came from, please do get in touch with us so we can follow this up.”

Those with information are asking to contact the RSPCA’s appeals line on 0300 123 8018, quoting reference 1330931.