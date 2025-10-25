Dog owners urged to beware of mystery autumn illness after woodland walks

Vets warn to look out for fallen fruit and piles of leaves during walks

Vets are warning dog owners to be on high alert this autumn after a rise in cases of a mysterious seasonal illness striking dogs following woodland walks.

What might seem like a peaceful autumn stroll can quickly turn into an emergency, with hidden seasonal hazards posing serious risks to dogs.

To help keep pets safe this season, Angela Laws, from TrustedHousesitters and vet Dr Rebecca MacMillan give advice on how to protect dogs, from avoiding fallen fruit and acorns to recognising the signs of Seasonal Canine Illness.

Look out for signs of Seasonal Canine Illness (SCI)

Although uncommon, Seasonal Canine Illness is a condition that has been reported in the UK during autumn, most often after woodland walks.

The exact cause is not yet known, but symptoms such as vomiting, diarrhoea, loss of appetite and tiredness can appear within a few days.

Because it is difficult to predict or prevent, the most important step is to keep an eye on your dog after walks and contact your vet straight away if you notice anything unusual.

Avoid acorns and conkers

Dr Rebecca MacMilan warns that some dogs have a fascination for conkers, but you should avoid encouraging this. If your dog swallows a conker on their walk, it could cause an obstruction in their bowels.

Conkers also contain a toxin called aesculin, which can cause stomach upsets.

Similarly, acorns are not good for your dog, as they contain tannins, which can cause stomach upsets and, in rare cases, liver and kidney problems.

Be wary of leaf piles

While leaf piles may seem like fun play zones, they can conceal sharp objects like glass shards or metal pieces, as well as hedgehog nests and ticks.

Angela advises sticking to clear, well-kept paths.

If you venture into rougher terrain, consider dog boots for extra paw protection and ensure you give your pooch the once over when you’re home.

Make sure your pet is microchipped

If your pet goes missing during a walk, microchipping is an effective way to identify them.

Dogs can easily get lost when exercising in the dark and may even run away if spooked by fireworks or Halloween celebrations.

Rebecca advises ensuring your contact details are up to date on the microchip so you can be easily contacted when your dog is found.

Avoid fallen fruit

While fallen fruit might seem harmless, it can be quite dangerous for curious pets that naturally want to investigate.

Fruits like apples and plums contain pips and stones, which can cause breathing difficulties, sickness, and diarrhoea if ingested, warns Angela.

Keep your dog warm

It’s important to avoid dangers on the path, but it’s equally important to keep your dog warm during this time of year, especially if you have an elderly dog or a breed that has very thin fur.

Angela’s top tip is to invest in a dog jacket or coat to keep them cosy. After a wet and muddy walk, ensure your dog is thoroughly towel-dried and warmed up, just like humans!