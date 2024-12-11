Domestic abuse services expanded to tackle high offence rates

Wakefield Council is to expand its domestic abuse services in a bid to reduce ‘really high’ rates of offending across the district.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The move comes as figures show 10,800 domestic incidents were recorded over the past 12 months within the local authority area, 8,336 of which were recorded as crime.

A report said the data also revealed “relatively high repeat rates for both the victim and suspect.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council’s cabinet members agreed to set up extra services to work with both victims and perpetrators at a meeting on Tuesday (December 10).

The move comes as figures show 10,800 domestic incidents were recorded over the past 12 months within the local authority area, 8,336 of which were recorded as crime.

A new team, known as the integrated domestic abuse response team, is expected to include staff seconded from drug and alcohol services, mental health services, children’s social care and adult social care.

Senior councillors also agreed to retain the council’s current domestic abuse team which has been in place for a number of years.

It is hoped the additional resources will reduce the caseloads of staff who dealt with 1,600 referrals in the past year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nationally, domestic abuse now accounts for 16% of all crimes.

Maureen Cummings, Wakefield Council's cabinet member for communities and poverty.

An estimated 2.1m people aged over 16 experienced abuse last year, according to the Crime Survey for England and Wales.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) research said 1.4m were women and 751,000 were men.

The report adds: “The statistics are reflective across the country with West Yorkshire also experiencing high volumes of domestic abuse incidents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“These volumes create significant demand across the Wakefield partnership.

“Many victims and perpetrators also present with a range of complex needs including mental health, substance misuse and issues with alcohol.”

New services are expected to include counselling for children, extra support for high-risk victims and a “behaviour change programme” for perpetrators.

Other plans include offering longer-term support for victims facing long waits before their case is dealt with by the courts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Availability of safe accommodation is also expected to be improved, with plans to provide more emergency accommodation.

Maureen Cummings, portfolio holder for communities and poverty, told the meeting: “The council’s domestic abuse service is something that is very close to my heart.

“Over the years I have watched it grow into the service it is now, delivering for victims across our district.

“What we are seeking to do is enhance the current service by procuring a support service that will meet the needs of victims and perpetrators.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Currently we don’t have any perpetrator support, other than in the voluntary sector.”

“We have got really high repeat rates and we need to address that.”

Margaret Isherwood, cabinet member for children and young people, said: “It is a dreadful situation for families when they are involved in domestic abuse.

“We just don’t know what the long-term effects could be on the children involved.

“I think anything that we do that can help the situation, we need to support.”