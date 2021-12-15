Donations needed at district's food banks at Christmas

Councillors Jackie Ferguson and Kathryn Scott at Airedale food bank.

The council has helped to secure funding and food for many of the district’s food banks over the past year and as the festive season approaches, is asking everyone to help where they can and donate to families most in need.

They would appreciate donations of food, particularly Christmas favourites such as crackers, box biscuits and chocolates, to ensure everyone can enjoy the festivities.

Wakefield Council’s Communities team has also been successful in its application for Christmas toys from Greatest Hits Radio’s Mission Christmas Appeal.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

These will be dropped off at Airedale food bank with the help of the Street Scene team and distributed across the area in advance of Christmas Day.

Coun Maureen Cummings, Wakefield Council’s cabinet member for communities, poverty and health, said: “Our local food banks will be working extremely hard as always to ensure there is food and treats available for everyone over the festive season.

Your donations, however big or small, really can help to spread some cheer to those most in need this Christmas.”