Doncaster Paranormal investigator and spiritualist fiancée claim to spot ghost of Battle of Wakefield soldier at Sandal Castle
and live on Freeview channel 276
Ghost chaser Dean Buckley, from Conisbrough, South Yorkshire, has been researching the Wakefield castle since 2009, claiming that he has found quite a lot of evidence of paranormal activity, including seeing shadows walk across the grass, the ghost of a dog, and the ghost of a white horse.
His partner, Veronica Buckley, is a spiritualist medium who says she can communicate with those who have passed away.
She believes the ghost they saw on their latest trip to Sandal Castle was that of a soldier in his mid-30s who died in the Battle of Wakefield in 1460.
Dean said: “Veronica believes she was linking with the soldier who was wearing battle armour. She believes he has brown hair, a long dark beard, and was around 5ft 8ins, but was quite well built.
"He told Veronica that he was really good with swords and knives and that he was there to defend the castle.
"He also said that he had lots of memories growing up at the castle and that his name was Joseph and was buried in a field which is now a housing or business estate nearby.”
On the day, Joseph made himself known to fellow paranormal investigatory Henry Tolley, along with Scott Bailey, Aaron (Wolfiee) Graham and Ellie Gray who are part of the paranormal group Supernatural Soldiers.