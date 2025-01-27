Doncaster Road closed in both directions after pedestrian hit by lorry
A major road in Wakefield has been closed after a pedestrian was hit by a lorry this afternoon.
The A638 Doncaster Road is closed with traffic queueing due to the accident, which took place around 1.30pm.
The male pedestrian, in his 30s, was taken to hospital with serious head injuries.
West Yorkshire Police have said: “He continues to be treated for his injuries, which are not thought to be life threatening.”
The road is closed both ways from Dunbar Street to Round Street and enquiries remain ongoing.
Motorists are being urged to find alternative routes during rush-hour today.