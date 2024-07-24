Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Wakefield’s Doncaster Road is being partially closed for two weeks while gas repairs take place.

Northern Gas Networks (NGN) says it is carrying out essential work to ensure the continued safe and reliable supply of gas to customers in Wakefield.

The ageing metal pipework is now being replaced by new, more durable plastic pipes, to ensure a safe and reliable supply of gas to customers now and in the future.

The project began on Monday, July 15 and is expected to take around seven weeks to complete.

A diversion will be put in place along Neil Fox Way (A6194), Noval Way (A6194), Aberford Road/Stanley Road (A642), Jacobs Wells Lane (A642), Marsh Way (A61) and Kirkgate (A61).

It has been planned in collaboration with Wakefield City Council and has been scheduled to take place during school holidays to help minimise disruption.

So that engineers can carry out the work safely and efficiently, and to protect the members of the public, some traffic management measures will be put in place.

From today, Wednesday, July 24, the inbound lane of Doncaster Road will be closed, between the junction of Neil Fox Way and Agbrigg Road.

The closure will be in place until Wednesday, August 7.

Buses will be affected by the diversion and a shuttle bus will be provided while the road closure is in place.

Please check https://one.network for details.

After the road reopens, traffic will have access both ways again with just one lane not in use going outbound and diversions will be in place.

These diversions will be removed on Thursday, August 22 for the Hatchling Event at Pugneys Country Park and will be back in place Monday, August 26.

Chris Reed, Operations Manager for Northern Gas Networks, said: “We would like to apologise in advance for any inconvenience caused during these essential works. However, it is vital we complete them in order to continue to maintain a safe and reliable gas supply to homes and businesses in Wakefield.

For further information about the work please contact NGN’s Customer Care Team on 0800 040 7766 or email: [email protected].

Anyone that smells gas or suspects carbon monoxide should call the National Gas Emergency Service immediately on 0800 111 999.