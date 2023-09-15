Watch more videos on Shots!

Whether in your workplace, with your sports team, at school or simply out in the community – the hospice is asking supporters to don their favourite PJs and raise vital funds to help provide a ‘comfortable night’ for local patients.

Theresa Barrett, individual giving fundraiser at Wakefield Hospice said: “We are excited to be hosting our second annual Pyjama Day next month, with plans afoot to make 2023 even bigger and better than ever before!

“From business to nurseries, Zumba sessions to colleges, we have a wide range of organisations already signed up and we would love to grow our numbers even more to help raise as much funds as possible for Wakefield Hospice.

“Thank you to those who are already involved and a special thanks to OE Electrics and Hepworth House Home Care who, as well as signing up to take part on the day, have kindly sponsored this year’s Pyjama Day.”

Supporters can get involved with this year’s Pyjama Day in any way they wish – whether that be hosting a team raffle, taking on a pyjama-themed event or simply bringing a donation to work, every penny makes a difference.

The charity is also encouraging supporters to share their fundraising antics on the day via social media, using the hashtag #WakeyWakey.

Theresa said: “There are many factors that contribute to a ‘comfortable night’ for our patients. The delicious home cooked meals, the fresh linen and the relaxing specialist beds but most importantly, it is the exceptional care given with a loving smile that they receive from our dedicated team who ensure every patient is comfortable during the night.

“This care simply wouldn’t be available without the incredible support of our local community. To all those getting involved this year – thank you so much from everyone at Wakefield Hospice.”