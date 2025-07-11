‘Don’t ring 999 to report someone using a hosepipe’, urges West Yorkshire Police

West Yorkshire Police are urging people not to ring 999 to report someone using a hosepipe during the ban, which comes into effect today.

From today (Friday, July 11), using a hosepipe for things such as gardening, washing a car or filling a paddling pool will be banned and anyone flouting the restriction could be fined up to £1,000.

But West Yorkshire Police are urging people not to report anyone using a hosepipe to them by ringing 999.

They said: “You may have heard about Yorkshire Water's hosepipe ban which comes into force on Friday, July 11.

"Please note, do not ring 999 to report someone using their hosepipe.

"This may prevent us from helping someone in a real emergency.”

A spokesperson for Yorkshire Water said that if they are repeatedly told about someone breaking the restrictions, the first thing they would do is to "remind them of their obligations".

If they continue to use their hosepipe, they could take enforcement action.

Yorkshire has experienced its driest and warmest spring on record, with only 15cm of rainfall between February and June - less than half of what would be expected in an average year.

Dave Kaye, director of water at Yorkshire Water, said the restrictions were "intended to make sure we have enough supply for the essential needs of people across the region this year and next as well as making sure we are able to protect our local environment".